City of West Kelowna sued over alleged firefighter assault

Photo: File photo A former paid-on-call recruit firefighter has sued the City of West Kelowna over an alleged assault that occurred during a training session.

A former recruit firefighter in West Kelowna has sued the city over an alleged assault that occurred during a training session.

The lawsuit was filed last week against the City of West Kelowna and a city firefighter over an incident that allegedly occurred in May of 2023, about four months after the plaintiff began working as a paid-on-call recruit firefighter.

The plaintiff, who Castanet is not naming due to the nature of the alleged assault, says a firefighter with the City of Kelowna assaulted him during a training exercise “by inserting his fingers into the plaintiff's clothed anus as he was bending over.”

The plaintiff says he was subjected to “bullying, harassment and hazing” by the same firefighter who committed the alleged assault over the previous four months he had worked there.

He says he complained to “various supervisors and training officers within West Kelowna Fire Rescue,” but no steps to investigate the alleged assault or to discipline the firefighter were taken.

Six days after the incident occurred, the plaintiff resigned from his position. As he was packing up his belongings, he says two other firefighters approached him and “verbally and physically assaulted” him.

He says the RCMP were called as a result of these alleged assaults, but no charges have been laid.

“The misconduct and assault resulted in the creation of an objectively intolerable working environment,” the suit states. “This was exacerbated by the inadequate and inexcusable response of the City in dealing with both the misconduct and the assault.”

The plaintiff also alleges the firefighter who allegedly assaulted him has continued to “mock and deride” him and “make light of the assault” to friends and acquaintances.

He says as a result of the alleged assault, he's suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety and humiliation.

Neither the City of West Kelowna nor the firefighter who allegedly committed the assault have filed formal court responses, but the City says it will be “refuting” the allegations.

“The City takes the health and safety of its employees seriously, and will be filing a response refuting these allegations in due course,” City of West Kelowna spokesperson Kassidie Cornell said in a brief statement.

“In light of anticipated litigation regarding this matter, the city is unable to comment further at this time.”

None of the allegations made in the lawsuit have been tested in court.