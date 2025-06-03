Waste disposal events set for North Westside residents

Photo: RDCO The RDCO is holding a pair of waste disposal events for North Westside residents.

Carrying out some spring cleaning? The Regional District of Central Okanagan has a pair of events for North Westside residents.

On Saturday, June 14 Traders Cove residents will have a chance to dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste products. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. residents can bring domestic hazardous waste materials to the Traders Cove Transfer Station.

Acceptable products include liquid and aerosol paint, flammable liquids and aerosols, propane tanks, domestic pesticides with a poison symbol and PCP number, gasoline (in an approved ULC container only), household and automotive batteries, electronics, and computer equipment, along with small appliances, light bulbs and fixtures.

Leaking containers, industrial or commercial waste products will not be accepted.

This event is exclusively for residential hazardous waste and is open only to residents who are authorized to use the Traders Cove Transfer Station located on Westside Road at the corner of Bear Lake Main Road.

Then at the end of June, up Westside Road, the North Westside transfer station will accept large household items for a cost of $20 per truckload between June 25 to July 9. Methods of payment will include cash or cheque only.

This special disposal opportunity for residential items is available to authorized North Westside Road residents with valid ID cards only. Acceptable items include, scrap metal, lawn mowers and other motorized tools, household and lawn furniture and appliances (fridges and freezers accepted at no charge).

The North Westside Road transfer station is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road.

A second bulky collection event for North Westside Road residents will be held this fall between Oct. 8 to 15.

Hazardous waste—including e-waste such as computers or electronics—will not be accepted. Residents may dispose of household hazardous waste at a one-day collection event at the North Westside transfer station on July 19.