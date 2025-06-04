Central Okanagan Food Bank celebrates opening of new temporary home in West Kelowna 

Cindy White

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is celebrating the opening of its new, larger and more accessible operations centre in West Kelowna.

The move to #203-3710 Hoskins Rd. enhances accessibility and visibility, is close to public transit and offers improved services.

“We’re so thankful for the extra space that helps us create and offer a choice model. And secondly, we’re able to do fridges and freezers and actually do extra storage for food, because the need is so great,’ said COFB CEO Trevor Moss.

It comes at a time when demand in the West Kelowna community has risen 31 per cent in the past year.

“We saw a little bit of a reprieve in January [and] February,” said Moss.

“We thought, oh maybe it’s a plateau. Then once the tariffs hit and businesses are pulling back on the economic front, all of a sudden we’re seeing the numbers balloon again.”

The food bank has signed a three-year lease for the new space at #203-3710 Hoskins Rd. while it works to find a permanent home in West Kelowna.

“We will be looking at something and building something in the next year or two, which will be our permanent home but for now, this is where our home is going to be.

“We are so grateful and so thankful for the community, the council, for everyone supporting us to getting us to this place. We’ve been looking for over two years to find a place that’s accessible to transportation, that’s got the space, it’s got the parking, and it’s also in the area of the highest concentration of clients."

The WUBS Family Foundation has committed $60,000 in matching funds to help equip the Hoskins Road facility, which goes a long way to meeting the fundraising goal of $120,000.

To contribute to the fundraiser for COFB’s West Kelowna location click here.