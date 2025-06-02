Residents, pets safe from West Kelowna fire

Photo: Castanet An early morning fire in West Kelowna was snuffed out quickly but the investigation into how it started is still underway.

It was around 730 a.m. this morning, when fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Franwill Road for smoke coming from a residence, West Kelowna assistant fire chief Trevor Bredin said in a media release.

"Upon arrival first arriving crews discovered heavy smoke and flame coming from the second floor of the residence," Bredin said.

"Fire crews made entry and managed to suppress the fire keeping it confined to the second floor."

All residents and their pets made it out of the residence safely.

The fire is currently under investigation.