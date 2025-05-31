263997
West Kelowna News  

Westside Road reopened after warning of falling trees

Westside Road reopened

UPDATE: 7:20 p.m.

Traffic is flowing along Westside Road between Highway 97 South and Shelter Cove.

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

DriveBC reports that Westside Road is closed in both directions after a tree fell between Highway 97 South and Shelter Cove.

The warning spans 22 km.

DriveBC is urging motorists to watch for falling trees.

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

Strong winds swept through the area Saturday, bringing down a tree and knocking out power to more than 1,500 customers along Westside Road.

BC Hydro reports that 1,565 customers have been affected by the outage, which stretches from Killiney Beach down to Wilson Landing.

Crews have been assigned and are currently working to restore service, but no estimated time for power restoration has been provided yet.

Residents are advised to stay clear of any downed power lines and to check the BC Hydro website for updates.

ORIGINAL: 4:17 p.m.

It was a windy afternoon across the Thompson Okanagan.

Environment Canada meteorologist Morgen Shull says the gusty weather is due to a pressure gradient in addition to a cold front moving through the region.

"At the top of the hour, we saw a reading [in Kelowna] of 53 km/h, gusting to 70. In Penticton, they have 57, gusting to 83 km/h, and that was ahead of the front," she said.

Shull says the winds are expected to continue until later in the evening.

