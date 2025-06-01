West Kelowna launching 'Pop-Ups on the Plaza' free event series

Photo: Contributed Pop-Ups on the Plaza - City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna and Visit Westside are launching a new summer event series designed to bring the community together.

Starting Tuesday, June 3, residents can visit the outdoor plaza at West Kelowna City Hall and library building (3731 Old Okanagan Highway) for Pop-Ups on the Plaza.

The pop-up events will include yoga, Zumba and 2-step dance lessons.

On select Fridays, the plaza will also host the Friday market featuring a variety of local vendors.

Pop-Ups on the Plaza is free to attend.

For the full event schedule, visit westkelownacity.ca/popups.