Photo: Lori Romanuik A fourplex home is burning in West Kelowna Thursday morning.

The fire, which began just after 8 a.m., is burning a fourplex home near the corner of Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive North.

A photo from the scene shows large flames coming from the home and smoke filling the air.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund says crews are fighting a "fully involved structure fire."