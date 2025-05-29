Bystanders save dogs, crews knock down West Kelowna house fire

Contributed

UPDATE 11:16 a.m.

A four-unit duplex suffered extensive damage Thursday morning with part of the roof falling into the structure, fire officials say.

"All residents and their pets made it out of the building with the exception of one cat that was subsequently located and rescued by West Kelowna crews from within the burning structure," Brent Watson, deputy fire chief, said in a media release.

"One resident suffered minor, smoke-related injuries. The displaced residents are in the care of Regional ESS."

West Kelowna Fire responded with five engines, one tender, one utility, three safeties and one command unit, with support from WFN Bylaw, RCMP, BC Ambulance, ESS, Fortis BC, and BC Hydro.

The fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.

Bystanders to a home seriously damaged by flames Thursday morning helped ensure the safety of pets.

They ran to the house and let the two dogs out. A cat was saved by

One unit has been destroyed in a fourplex on Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive.

Emergency Support Services are on scene to suppprt the tenants who have to be evacuated.

The fire is mostly knocked down except for a spot in the roof.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

Fire crews appear to have largely knocked down the house fire burning on West Kelowna's Boucherie Road Thursday morning.

A photo from the scene, at Boucherie and Pritchard Drive North, shows firefighters continuing to spray the fourplex with hoses, although there doesn't appear to be large flames coming from the home anymore.

The fire looks to have seriously damaged the large building.

Photo: Contributed Fire crews knock down the remaining flames at a West Kelowna house fire Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL: 9:05 a.m.

A home is burning in West Kelowna Thursday morning.

The fire, which began just after 8 a.m., is burning a fourplex home near the corner of Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive North.

A photo from the scene shows large flames coming from the home and smoke filling the air.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund says crews are fighting a "fully involved structure fire."