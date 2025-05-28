West Kelowna council seeks staff input on community water plant concerns

Photo: City of West Kelowna Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

West Kelowna council wants to put to rest, once and for all, public concerns surrounding the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

Some members of the community have been outspoken on social media, at council meetings and in the media over the past number of months about the quality of water from the plant, the process, financing and other issues.

Tuesday evening, council took the opportunity to suggest items they want more clarity from staff.

They landed on four.

The motion that council adopted asks staff to prepare public reports regarding the Rose Valley water system as follows:

Rose Valley treatment plant financing reconciliation

Second water intake potential and related legislative process

Independent review of water utility master plan

Aeration of Rose Valley reservoir, including how it can be completed in 2025

Reports are expected to be brought forward when council sits again June 10.

City manager Ron Bowles, however, indicated an audit of the water treatment plant likely couldn’t be pulled off in two weeks given the complexity of such a review.

Coun. Jason Friesen questioned the need for such a report since the city is working on a new water utility master plan.

"What are we going to get out of it? What is done is done,” said Friesen.

What wasn’t included was an independent audit of the water plant, as suggested by local resident Scott Beaton during a presentation to council a week ago in which he pointed out discrepancies within the city's audited financial statements concerning the water treatment plant.

Council was also told there is no opportunity to extend the deadline to convert the debt on the water treatment plant from short-term to long-term until the fall.

The deadline remains this Saturday when those on the Rose Valley system have to decide whether to pay the up front cost of $2,750 or the yearly payment of $181, which will be converted from the utility bill to the tax bill in 2026.

However, a second intake, potentially in the fall, would give water users a second opportunity to decide to make the one-time payment.

The city has received more than 300 of those payments, but it was noted that residents who believed they had no choice but to make that lump sum payment will get the opportunity to change to the yearly payment option.

Bowles says staff is also responding to council questions last week about “opening up the books” pertaining to the water treatment plant.

Bowles says information that is already available in several different forms is being put together in one package and will be made available to the public shortly.