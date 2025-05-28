Suspect arrested after foot chase near West Kelowna's Kalamoir Park

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Kelowna RCMP police service dog Mysan

A man was arrested before noon on Wednesday after running from police in the Kalamoir Park area of West Kelowna.

West Kelowna RCMP were attempting to arrest the individual in connection to "a police matter from last night" when the suspect ran away.

“The Southeast District ERT team was deployed along with the Police Dog Services team,'' said Ryan Watters, communications advisor for the Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the suspect was quickly located and arrested without further incident.

He remains in police custody.

“This is an ongoing investigation and details are limited,” added Watters.