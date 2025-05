Photo: Google Maps Lane closures scheduled over next few nights at Highway 97 and Bartley Road.

Drivers in West Kelowna may see some delays on Highway 97 over the next few nights, with maintenance work scheduled at the intersection with Bartley Road.

In a brief notice, DriveBC says Highway 97 will have a lane closure in both directions at Bartley Road during the nights on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The electrical maintenance will take place from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.