Okanagan MLA goes 'Over the Edge' in support of substance recovery

Photo: Kristina Loewen MLA Kristina Loewen went "Over the Edge" for Freedom's Door Kelowna -

A fundraiser aimed at supporting Okanagan men as they get back on their feet after substance misuse saw a local MLA take a leap of faith.

MLA Kristina Loewen was one of 20 fundraisers who went rapelling Over the Edge Friday in the Freedom's Door event at Towne Place Suites by Marriott in West Kelowna.

"Addiction recovery isn’t just about individual healing—it’s about building stronger, safer communities," said MLA Kristina Loewen.

"I’m proud to support Freedom’s Door and the incredible work they do to help men get back on their feet."

The fundraiser was the first of its kind for the Freedom's Door and organizer Sandy Shier said nearly $47,000 was raised.

It was particularly hard earned, given the current economic climate and there's definitely need for all that was raised.

Freedom’s Door offers a two-phase recovery model, beginning with a 90-day core program followed by their Next Steps initiative, which supports participants as they transition back into school, work, and long-term housing.

The organization is also expanding its capacity through the development of the Belair Townhomes project, which will provide 52 new supportive housing beds when completed.

In the more than 20 years since Freedom’s Door opened in Kelowna they’ve helped hundreds of people achieve a sober life and plans are in the works to help more.

“We were a group of businessmen who saw what was going on in downtown with drugs and homelessness, and there was little or no help for men with long-term recovery available,” Tom Smithwick, one of the founding members said, in an interview last year.

“We started in September of 2002 with 10 people in a rented premises and over the last 22 years we now have 10 homes and house 100 people.”

They also run a program that has helped 2,000 men in their sobriety journey, he said.

The organization is faith-based, like Alcoholics Anonymous, and a dry facility.

Smithwick said he’s thankful for the community support its received over the years.

"We’re pleased with how the community accepted this, adopted us and helped us achieved this,” Smithwick said.