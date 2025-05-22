New digs, model for West Kelowna food bank

Photo: COFB The Central Okanagan Food Bank is moving into some new West Kelowna digs that representatives say will enhances accessibility, visibility, and public transportation connectivity.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is moving into new West Kelowna digs that representatives say will enhance accessibility, visibility, and public transportation connectivity.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB) is moving into No. 203-3710 Hoskins Road, the former Jacuzzi store, on May 27.

“We are committed to better serve the residents of West Kelowna,” Trevor Moss, CEO at COFB, said in a media release.

“This move represents more than just a new location — it’s a promise to our neighbours that we are here for them, not just today, but for the long road ahead. With the support of the WUBS Family Foundation and the larger community, we are not only expanding space but also deepening our impact in ways that truly matter.”

The new building will double the square footage of the current facility and will result in the implementation of a partial choice model, that will allow its clients to select part of their hamper based on availability, personal, and dietary preferences.

This initiative will extend to COFB’s Kelowna operations eventually.

To equip the new facility with essential infrastructure including fridges, refrigeration units, and a More Than Food resource centre, COFB has set a fundraising goal of $120,000.

The WUBS Family Foundation has committed $60,000 in matching funds, covering half of COFB’s fundraising goal and doubling the impact of every donation.

COFB invites the public, community leaders, and agricultural sector representatives to help shape this vision by attending the official launch of the West Kelowna location on June 3, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To contribute to the fundraiser for COFB’s West Kelowna location, visit: cofoodbank.com/donatetowk