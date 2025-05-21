Cows take a highway stroll in West Kelowna Wednesday

Photo: Jasmine Aantjes Two cows are a little lost on Highway 97 in West Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE 6 p.m.

Photos sent to the Castanet newsroom show there were three cows that got loose onto Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

All have now been rounded up.

ORIGINAL 4:50 p.m.

A couple cows appear to be a little lost in West Kelowna during Wednesday's afternoon commute.

Motorists driving southbound along Highway 97 near Butt Road may see two brown cows walking along the shoulder of the highway, near the Centex gas station and car wash.

According to Google Maps data, highway traffic is backing up in both directions near Butt Road, but it's not clear if that's due to the cows.

One driver passing by the area just after 4:30 p.m. said a person was working to get the cows off the road, but it's not known if the person has been successful.