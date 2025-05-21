Okanagan MP Dan Albas named to opposition shadow cabinet

Photo: Madison Reeve Dan Albas at his election night party last month.

Long-time Okanagan Member of Parliament Dan Albas was named to the opposition shadow cabinet Wednesday.

Albas was re-elected as MP of the newly named Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna last month, the fifth time he's been elected in federal politics dating back to 2011.

Wednesday afternoon, Albas announced he was named to the Conservative Party's shadow cabinet for transportation.

“I am honoured to take on this important responsibility,” Albas said in a press release.

“From coast to coast to coast, Canadians are feeling the consequences of neglect in our transportation sector. I look forward to working with industry leaders, stakeholders, and citizens to ensure our transportation systems are built for the future.”

Albas has previously served in a number of previous shadow cabinets, most recently for finance.