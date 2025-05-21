Glenrosa residents urge City of West Kelowna to embrace solar power

Photo: Facebook - OKanagan Solar Ltd. The Glenrosa Residents Association is advocating for solar power

The City of West Kelowna could realize energy savings of more than $500,000 by installing solar panels at city hall.

Dan Goy, president of the Glenrosa Residents Association, made that claim while advocating for the use of solar power during a presentation to city council Tuesday.

“There are lots of benefits to solar power. The one for me that really stands out is the revenue generation and economic prosperity and the access to affordable financing, rebates and funding,” said Goy

“The price of solar technology continues to drop. At the same time energy is increasing in demand and the revenues generated by solar power for the City of West Kelowna is substantial.”

Goy said a 100 kilowatt system utilizing 164 roof-mounted solar panels at city hall would come with a net cost of $167,000 while generating lifetime savings of $524,000.

A smaller system with a net cost of $15,000 would generate lifetime savings of about $62,000.

The city, he says, has stated it is on board with generating revenue to help offset future tax increases.

He suggested utilizing solar technology on the new Lakeview Heights fire hall, the new city works yard and the Johnson Bentley Aquatic Centre.

Goy also implored the city to lower the development permit costs imposed by the city for those people wishing to utilize solar power, which presently sit at over $1,000.

While fielding questions from council, Goy admitted the push for solar energy was agreed to unanimously by the GRA executive, but not the membership at large.

Representatives of four other neighbourhood associations who also spoke to council Tuesday, threw their support behind the solar power idea while also agreeing solar-related development fees are too high.

There were several other themes common among the five neighbourhood associations including continuous lobbying of BC Hydro for a second power source to the region, the need for more parkland in the city and the need for a second crossing of Okanagan Lake.

While associations and council laid the blame for the lack of movement on a second crossing at the feet of the City of Kelowna, it was the Ministry of Transportation that quashed the idea in a recent report saying instead it is looking at ways to maximize the people moving capacity of the present bridge.