National manhunt for accused N.W.T. murderer ends in West Kelowna

Photo: RCMP Krystian Cogswell

An accused murderer wanted in relation to a triple-shooting in the Northwest Territories was arrested in West Kelowna, B.C. last week.

Krystian Cogswell, 22, was arrested May 15 at a brand-new home on Oak Barrel Place by a tactical team of police officers supported by B.C.’s anti-gang unit.

Cogswell is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault for a shooting that killed one and wounded two others on March 15 in Fort Providence, N.W.T.

Cogswell, a Surrey, B.C. resident, is being transferred back to the north where he will face charges.

“The Northwest Territories RCMP Major Crimes Unit extends their thanks to the Surrey Police Service and our partners in Kelowna for their assistance in this matter,” said Const. Josh Seaward in a news release Tuesday.

The West Kelowna police raid in which Cogswell was arrested resulted in the brief closure of Boucherie Road. Two armoured police vehicles and flashbangs were used during the arrest.