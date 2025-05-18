West Kelowna to host FireSmart Family Day

Photo: City of West Kelowna FireSmart Family Day takes place May 24.

West Kelowna’s popular FireSmart Family Day takes place later this month.

The event runs May 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Hall #31 at 3651 Old Okanagan Highway.

“This free event is open to everyone,” said the city on Friday. “Come meet West Kelowna Fire Rescue firefighters, staff, and special guests as we work together to build a more FireSmart community.”

The day features a kids' activity zone, meet-and-greets with Ember the Fire Fox and Sparky the Fire Dog, free food and refreshments, live FireSmart demonstrations by firefighters, fire hose spraying experiences and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for the food bank.

To accommodate the event, Old Okanagan Highway will be closed between Drought and Apollo Roads, and Apollo Road will be closed at Old Okanagan Highway, on May 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Access to all area businesses and residences will be maintained.