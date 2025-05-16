Water advisory issued in Boucherie Centre for watermain flushing

Photo: City of West Kelowna Area under a water quality advisory.

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory in the business park and Boucherie Centre areas due to watermain flushing.

Crews have now completed flushing in the Rose Valley neighbourhood and an advisory in that area has been lifted.

“Flushing forces high-velocity water through hydrants to remove sediment that has accumulated in the distribution system’s mains over time,” said the city in a statement.

“During this process, customers in Zone 2 of the Rose Valley Service Area may experience temporary water pressure reductions or discolouration. Any disruption should be brief and occur only while mains in the area are being flushed.”

As the watermain flushing progresses, those living in Zone 2 will be on an isolated, precautionary water quality advisory. The city’s water filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads is open and provides an alternative source of drinking water.

Watermain flushing will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, with the possibility of some weekend and evening work

To help residents know when flushing is occurring in their area, crews will post signs, and residents may hear and see City staff and vehicles working at a nearby hydrant.

Manganese and flushing

Flushing helps remove accumulated sediment, which can include manganese, which has settled in the distribution pipes and mains over time and can be stirred up through high flows and velocities. This is expected for a water system of this age, which had no water treatment plant for decades.

Caution for parents with infants

Due to the potential for settled manganese in our mains to be stirred up from planned watermain flushing, we recommend that parents with infants in the Rose Valley Water Service Area not use tap water to reconstitute formula while watermain flushing is occurring within their zone.