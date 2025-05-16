249496
West Kelowna News  

Water advisory issued in Boucherie Centre for watermain flushing

Watermain flushing moves

- | Story: 550821

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory in the business park and Boucherie Centre areas due to watermain flushing.

Crews have now completed flushing in the Rose Valley neighbourhood and an advisory in that area has been lifted.

“Flushing forces high-velocity water through hydrants to remove sediment that has accumulated in the distribution system’s mains over time,” said the city in a statement.

“During this process, customers in Zone 2 of the Rose Valley Service Area may experience temporary water pressure reductions or discolouration. Any disruption should be brief and occur only while mains in the area are being flushed.”

As the watermain flushing progresses, those living in Zone 2 will be on an isolated, precautionary water quality advisory. The city’s water filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads is open and provides an alternative source of drinking water.

Watermain flushing will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, with the possibility of some weekend and evening work

To help residents know when flushing is occurring in their area, crews will post signs, and residents may hear and see City staff and vehicles working at a nearby hydrant.

Manganese and flushing

Flushing helps remove accumulated sediment, which can include manganese, which has settled in the distribution pipes and mains over time and can be stirred up through high flows and velocities. This is expected for a water system of this age, which had no water treatment plant for decades.

Caution for parents with infants

Due to the potential for settled manganese in our mains to be stirred up from planned watermain flushing, we recommend that parents with infants in the Rose Valley Water Service Area not use tap water to reconstitute formula while watermain flushing is occurring within their zone.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More West Kelowna News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
244599


255736


Real Estate
5124588
#13 - 4520 Gallaghers Lookout
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$998,000
more details




260302


Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet

Dutchess
Dutchess Kelowna BC SPCA >




257959


TheTango.net
Mom takes her own pictures

Mom takes her own pictures

Must Watch | May 16, 2025
The Tango

Friday Fails- May 16, 2025

Galleries | May 16, 2025
The Tango

Funny cows

Must Watch | May 16, 2025
The Tango

Richard Gadd felt 'intolerable pressure'

Showbiz | May 16, 2025
The Tango

Doorbell

Must Watch | May 16, 2025


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Visit Westside
Okanagan Regional Library
261343
260897