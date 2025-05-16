Portion of Boucherie Road to close for spring maintenance

Photo: City of West Kelowna Boucherie Road

A portion of Boucherie Road will be closed next Wednesday evening for annual spring maintenance.

In a news release, the City of West Kelowna says the road will be closed between Hayman and Stuart roads from 5:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Work includes:

Cleaning catch basins and medians

Fixing irrigation lines

Mowing, trimming, pruning and weeding

Repairing potholes

Sweeping streets and sidewalks

Work requires a full closure of the road, bike lanes and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Motorists are advised to use Highway 97 and Hudson Road or Hayman and Stuart as a detour route. Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate area, buses and transit users.

For everyone’s safety and out of respect for neighbours, please follow traffic control signs and personnel, slow down, and move over for crews, and follow posted speed limits in and around work zones and along detour routes.