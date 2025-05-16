Overnight snow fell on Okanagan Connector, roads still clear

Photo: DriveBC The Pennask Summit Friday morning.

A small amount of snow fell on the Okanagan Connector overnight, although the roads appear clear.

On Thursday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, warning of overnight snow on the mountain pass between West Kelowna and Merritt at higher elevations.

Webcam images from the Pennask Summit and Elkhart areas Friday morning show snow on the side of the highway and on the trees, with light snow continuing to fall.

The spring snow appears to have been light though, as the highway looks to be clear.

Environment Canada had forecast up to five centimetres of snow, with the snowline falling to about 1,500 metres. The Pennask Summit sits at 1,717 metres above sea level.

The snow is expected to melt as temperatures rise Friday morning. Kelowna is expected to hit a high of 18 C Friday.