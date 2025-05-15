West Kelowna's Anders Road to close for four weeks

Photo: City of West Kelowna West Kelowna's Anders Road will close next week for construction.

West Kelowna’s Anders Road will be closed for four weeks due to construction.

The road will be closed from the roundabout on Boucherie Road to Teal Road starting May 20. Detours will be in effect via Teal Road or Skyline Road.

Matcon Construction is currently completing stormwater upgrades, installing a bike lane and a sidewalk and adding street lighting on Anders Road from the roundabout on Boucherie Road to just past Anders Park.

Crews are working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Boucherie Road will remain open to through traffic and Lakeview Village businesses and residences will remain accessible during construction. On Anders Road, traffic controls will be in place, including reduced speeds.

Outside of construction hours, the road will be open to through traffic and work is not scheduled during holidays or weekends. Pedestrian, cyclist, transit and emergency services access will be maintained at all times.