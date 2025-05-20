Ciao Bella Winery in West Kelowna the latest to tap into agri-tourism 

Cindy White

A small, family-run operation along the Westside Wine Trail is branching out.

Ciao Bella Winery on Glencoe Road has refurbished the original house on the property, turning it into agri-tourism accommodation. People can stay at the home and get an immersive experience in the vineyard.

“We want to get people out on the farm so that they can get better educated about what we are doing in the wine business, as well as on the agricultural side,” said Ciao Bella owner Roberto Fiume.

“So, people will be welcome to join in and see what we’re doing in the vineyard at that particular time of year, including when we’re wine-making in the fall and winter.”

The house already has one booking inquiry from overseas for a two-week stay in the vineyard.

The winery has noticed a definite trend in visitors so far this year.

“We’ve seen a lot from Ontario this year, which is really, really interesting to see. Partially because they want to travel a little bit less, travel locally, inter-provincially," said Antonio Fiume, Roberto's son and the third generation of the West Kelowna wine-making family.

Albertans are also returning after a slump last year.

Unlike some of the bigger producers, the winery managed to weather the extreme cold snap that wiped out crops in the winter of 2024 with minimal losses.

“It goes back to 25 years ago when we were putting the vineyards in. My dad had said, hey Roberto, can’t we get self-rooted plants because one day there’s going to be a cold snap and it’s going to wipe this whole valley out,” said Roberto.

“So his voice was in my ears and we kept putting in self-rooted plants and replanting with self-rooted and those plants really came back strong.”

They also laid down about 10,000 of their newer vines by hand and buried them in the snow to help insulate the young plants against the cold. That seemed to pay off as about 90 per cent of the vineyard survived the extreme temperatures.

To make the most of what they expect to be a busy summer in their backyard picnic area, they’ll be serving gelato and pizza along with their Italian-style wines.

“My dad (Luigi) would be proud,” said Roberto. “He opened up a pizzeria and deli up in Yellowknife. It was called Luigi’s Pizza and Deli.”

They’ll be sourcing most of their ingredients from Italy, but will also be including some local, Canadian-made toppings.

Ciao Bella is one of three Westside Wine Trail members on Glencoe Road, along with Off the Grid and Kalala wineries.