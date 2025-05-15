Snow expected overnight on the Okanagan Connector

Photo: CTV News Snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

As travellers prepare for the May long weekend, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan Connector.

The alert is calling for possible wet snow between Merritt and Kelowna from Thursday evening into Friday morning.

"A frontal system will bring light precipitation to southern B.C. tonight and Friday," says the statement from Environment Canada.

Snow levels are expected to fall to 1,600 metres, and Environment Canada expects periods of snow over Highway 97C.

The snowfall accumulations are expected to be minimal, from trace to 5 cm. The snow is not expected to linger, with rising temperatures expected to melt the snow by noon.

"Please be prepared to adjust your driving as weather conditions at high elevations may change quickly," says Environment Canada.