Gang unit, tactical police raid new home in West Kelowna

The police incident that closed a section of Boucherie Road Thursday morning is wrapping up and armoured vehicles appear to be leaving the scene.

Police were focused on a new, single home on Oak Barrel Place.

"The Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) is currently assisting the Surrey Police Service with an arrest of an individual on Oak Barrel Place in West Kelowna," RCMP said in an emailed statement.

CFSEU-BC investigators are also on the scene.

They are "assisting another police agency with a search warrant. No other details are available at this time," CFSEU said in an emailed statement.

Now that the incident has ended, traffic is again permitted to move through.

The road was closed between Gregory and Montigny roads while officers dealt with an incident on Oak Barrel Place.

Photo: Cindy White Windows appear damaged after police raid on brand new home in West Kelowna.