West Kelowna Professional Firefighters Association launch 50/50 draw

The West Kelowna Professional Firefighters Association has launched its annual 50/50 charity fundraiser.

All proceeds go directly to the West Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society.

According to West Kelowna Firefighters Local 4457 vice president Scott Wasden, in 2024, the society has donated a total of $287,000 to different causes.

"Most recently, the society pledged $50,000 to the City of West Kelowna for the Anders Rd. community Playground. Our charitable work could not be done without the help of the community," Wasden says.

Some of the other recipients included McDougall Creek Fire Relief Fund, the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, Kelowna Hospice House, Central Okanagan Foodbank, West Kelowna Youth Soccer, and CRIS Adaptive.

This year's grand prize is up to $10,000. The draw takes place on June 20, tickets cost $20, and there are only 1,000 available.

Click here to purchase tickets.