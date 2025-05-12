Kelowna woman thinks she might have spotted Ogopogo near Kalamoir Regional Park

Cindy White

A Kelowna woman is claiming a Mother’s Day Ogopogo sighting.

Lisa von Pander was hiking with her partner at Kalamoir Regional Park in West Kelowna on Sunday afternoon when she spotted something in the water.

“We took a break on a bench that had a great view of the lake. We saw these waves/ripples that were very different. They look(ed) like fins,” said von Pander.

She said another couple was on the beach at the same time and saw the same things.

She shared a video with Castanet. It shows a vertical strip of ripples not far from shore that could be waves, but von Pander can be heard in the video saying, “That’s not just boat waves and they’re all black.”

Several other people have also captured videos of similar phenomena on Okanagan Lake in recent years and a documentary on the mythical creature was released on Amazon Prime last year.