Injured mountain biker rescued by helicopter in West Kelowna

Photo: COSAR A helicopter was used to rescue an injured mountain biker in West Kelowna Saturday.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers were called out to the Smith Creek mountain bike trail network Saturday after a rider was injured on the Soul Train trail.

The man was initially assisted by members of Golden Search & Rescue who were in town visiting.

COSAR crews arrived on e-bikes to assess the injured man, but due to the difficult terrain and limited access, a helicopter was used to bring him to a waiting ambulance.

In a social media post about the rescue, COSAR did not provide any details about the man's injuries.

“Despite being in severe pain, the individual remained remarkably composed, and we commend his strength,” COSAR posted.

COSAR is made up about 55 volunteers who provide their rescue services free of charge for those in need.