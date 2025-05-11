Improvements likely coming to one of West Kelowna's worst intersections

Photo: Google Street View Improvements will likely be coming to the intersection of Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road.

Improvement work will likely begin on one of West Kelowna's worst intersections later this month.

In a report that will be reviewed by city council Tuesday, city staff recommends the granting of a contract to BC General Contracting Inc. to improve the intersection at Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road.

The report states the intersection is “associated with the highest collision cost of all intersections in the City.”

The project will include additional left turn lanes in all directions, one additional right turn lane westbound on Butt Road, 350 metres of new sidewalk, 640 metres of dedicated bike lanes, 174 metres of new watermain to replace an aging pipe and drainage improvements at the southwest corner, where high flows from Westbank Creek have caused damage in the past.

While the project has an available budget of $2.9 million, the lone bid on the project from BC General Contracting Inc. came in at $3.24 million.

West Kelowna city staff are recommending city council approve the awarding of the contract to BC General Contracting Ltd., despite the bid being more than $300,000 more than the project's available budget.

“To better harmonize the proposed construction costs and available budget, the City staff are primarily working with BC General on refining the scope and construction requirements for cost savings with a focus on efficiencies in traffic management,” the report states.

As part owners of the intersection, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit has agreed to contribute $600,000.

BC General Contracting says they'll be able to begin construction by the end of May if council approves the bid, with a proposed completion by the fall.