Photo: City of West Kelowna Julia's Junction

Julia’s Junction playground in West Kelowna will reopen Saturday, sooner than expected.

The playground had to be closed to for warranty-related work to repair the rubber ground surface, which had de-laminated.

“We thank users for your patience and understanding and wish you a great weekend,” said the city in a statement on Friday.

The playground has been very popular since opening in July 2023 after a community-wide fundraising effort.