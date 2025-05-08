One person arrested on Westside Road linked to police investigation in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Emergency vehicles surround a pickup truck on Westside Road Thursday morning.

An incident that blocked Westside Road for part of the morning was related to an RCMP investigation in Kelowna.

A photo shared with Castanet shows emergency personnel on the scene between Fintry and La Casa, surrounding a pickup truck. What appeared to be unmarked RCMP vehicles were pulled over along Westside Road. A fire truck also responded.

The Kelowna RCMP confirmed that they were called to a police incident in Kelowna at approximately 8:35 a.m. “The incident then transitioned to West Kelowna, and one individual was arrested,” said communications advisor Ryan Watters in an email.

He also confirmed there were no injuries sustained by police officers during the incident.

No other details are being released by the RCMP at this time because there is an ongoing investigation.