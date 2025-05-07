AIM Roads worker credited with saving a West Kelowna church from fire

Photo: Contributed Damage to Westside Alliance Church

AIM Roads employee Troy Anglois is being hailed a hero for actions credited with saving Westside Alliance Church from serious damage.

Church Pastor Jared Enns tells Castanet News Anglois’ quick action in the early morning hours of April 4 from being destroyed by fire.

A fire was set in the four large cedars to the right of the main entrance at the front of the church just after 2 a.m.

Enns says moments later, Anglois turned the corner in his street sweeper water truck, spotted the fire which had been set moments earlier, called the fire department and pulled into the lot.

“He actually had the fire out before the fire department got here,” said Enns.

He said the windows behind the cedars had already started to crack under the heat.

“The guys from the West Kelowna Fire Department said more or less that, had he not been there with the pump truck, the inside would have gone up.

“It’s totally a blessing and obviously from my perspective, it’s an act of the grace of God that he was there when he was.”

Enns says AIM Roads employees get a “bum wrap” sometimes because of road conditions and everything else, and just wanted to make sure that this “positive community engagement was highlighted.”