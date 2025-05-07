Town hall planned to address development in Glenrosa

Photo: Contributed Conceptual drawing of a proposed development for Gorman Road that was voted down by West Kelowna city council earlier this year.

A town hall will take place Thursday in Glenrosa to address development in the neighbourhood.

The Glenrosa Residents Association says it has heard major concerns from the community after it was revealed upwards of 1,400 housing units are planned for the West Kelowna neighbourhood.

“Residents are concerned about the impact of development and want a clear understanding of what is proposed, approved and ongoing in the community of Glenrosa,” said Dan Goy, Glenrosa Residents Association president.

The town hall will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Morning Star Bible Camp. West Kelowna’s new city manager Ron Bowles and city councillors Stephen Johnston and Rick De Jong will attend.

“It is helpful that the community be heard in a less formal environment on where various development is at and have an opportunity to express their concerns,” Goy said.

In February, West Kelowna city council voted down a proposed 117-unit townhouse development on Gorman Road over concerns related to a lack of infrastructure in the neighbourhood.

Primarily, city council and residents have expressed a desire for an additional emergency exit from the neighbourhood.

Right now Glenrosa Road is the only paved route out of the neighbourhood, although the Jackpine Forest Service Road above Upper Glenrosa does provide access to Highway 97C. It also provides access to Westside Road, but that section was washed out earlier this spring.