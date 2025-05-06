Fentanyl seized in search of West Kelowna property

Photo: RCMP Fentanyl, other drugs, cash and replica firearms were seized during a search in the 2400 block of Drought Road on May 2.

The West Kelowna RCMP released more details on the search of a property along Drought Road last week.

A new West Kelowna RCMP Targeted Enforcement Unit and the South East District Emergency Response Team converged on what neighbours called a problem home in the 2400 block of Drought Road on Friday, May 2.

The search led to the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, cash, stolen property and replica firearms.

“The launch of the Targeted Enforcement Unit is a strategic step toward addressing some of the most pressing public safety concerns in our area,” said Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan of the West Kelowna RCMP.

“The early success of this operation, particularly the seizure of dangerous drugs like fentanyl, demonstrates the team’s effectiveness and our ongoing commitment to reducing crime and protecting our communities.”

The new team is comprised of four members dedicated to enhancing community safety by disrupting the local drug trade, targeting repeat offenders and supporting other special projects.

Police did not release information on arrests related to last Friday’s search.