Police investigating suspicious death of West Kelowna woman

Photo: RCMP Cindy Walsh

Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death pertaining to the body of a female discovered in a mobile home early Saturday morning.

In a news release, RCMP have identified the woman as 57-year-old Cindy Walsh.

West Kelowna RCMP were called to a home in the Westview Village mobile home park May 3 to conduct a well-being check when they discovered the body.

“We’re asking anyone who knew Cindy Walsh or may have seen her during the month of April to conduct the Southwest District Major Crime Unit,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart.

“Even something seemingly minor could assist investigators in determining what led to her death.”

Residents of the mobile home park told Castanet News police were going door-to-door asking for CCTV footage dating as far back as April 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwest District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.