West Kelowna's Julia’s Junction playground closed for repairs

Photo: City of West Kelowna Julia's Junction is closed for repairs.

West Kelowna’s Julia’s Junction playground is closed for repairs until May 16.

The City of West Kelowna says the warranty-related work will repair the rubber ground surface, which has de-laminated.

The work was originally expected to start later in May, but the city was able to obtain an earlier time, on short notice, and took the opportunity in the hopes that the work could be completed before the May long weekend.

The playground has been very popular since opening in July 2023 after a community-wide fundraising effort.

“The City of West Kelowna is unable to temporarily reopen and re-close the playground during the scheduled work for safety reasons and we thank users for their patience and understanding,” said the city in a statement.