West Kelowna fire crews douse early morning fire along Highway 97

Photo: Contributed Tree on fire in West Kelowna at Grizzly Road and highway 97.

West Kelowna fire crews responded to a fire that broke out early Monday morning along Highway 97 near the intersection of Grizzly Road.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m. The photo shows the fire climbing the tree and multiple bushes catching fire around it.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund tells Castanet it was a minor fire about 20-by-20 feet, involving two trees.



"Crews extinguished quickly and constructed a guard around the area."

Brolund says investigators have not determined what started the fire but that it was likely human-caused

"We appreciate the quick notification from the public, which allowed us to knock this down while still small," Brolund says.