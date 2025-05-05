261363
West Kelowna News  

West Kelowna fire crews douse early morning fire along Highway 97

Brush fire along Highway 97

West Kelowna fire crews responded to a fire that broke out early Monday morning along Highway 97 near the intersection of Grizzly Road.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m. The photo shows the fire climbing the tree and multiple bushes catching fire around it.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund tells Castanet it was a minor fire about 20-by-20 feet, involving two trees.

"Crews extinguished quickly and constructed a guard around the area."

Brolund says investigators have not determined what started the fire but that it was likely human-caused

"We appreciate the quick notification from the public, which allowed us to knock this down while still small," Brolund says.

