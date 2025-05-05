New wildfire near Lambly Lake being held

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A wildfire was discovered Sunday near Lambly Lake.

A wildfire was discovered late Sunday in an area along Bear Lake Main Road.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is located just north of Lambly Lake and is being held.

It is 0.2 hectares and it is believed to be human-caused.

Another spot fire was reported on the other side of Okanagan Lake, near Bertram Creek Regional Park on Thursday, May 1. It was also human-caused and was brought under control quickly.

There are 48 active fires burning in B.C., including eight in the Kamloops Fire Centre. All the fires in the Kamloops zone are either under control or being held.

The bulk of this year’s fires have been in the Prince George Fire Centre.