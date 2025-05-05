Police investigate, coroner on scene of death at Westside trailer park

Photo: Cindy White A police investigation was underway at Westview Village over the weekend.

Residents of a Westside mobile home park say they have been questioned by police about a sudden death in their community.

People who live in Westview Village mobile home park along Highway 97 report seeing several RCMP vehicles near a home in the park since early Saturday. One woman says she saw someone wearing a jacket with CORONER written on the back.

Another neighbour says police have been going door to door asking for CCTV footage dating back to April 18. Investigators asked about any possible altercation in the area or anything suspicious and an RCMP officer confirmed to them that there had been a death.

The resident noted that the serious crime unit was on the scene for hours on Sunday. They appeared to be collecting evidence.

Castanet has contacted the RCMP to request more details.