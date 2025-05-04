No one was injured in a travel trailer fire in Fintry Provincial Park Sunday morning

Photo: Contributed A travel trailer burns in Fintry Provincial Park Sunday.

UPDATE: 9:55 a.m.

No one was injured in Sunday morning's fire at Fintry Provincial Park, although the travel trailer that burned was completely destroyed.

North Westside Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Fintry Delta Road at about 5:30 a.m., and crews arrived to find a "fully involved" travel trailer, according to NWFR chief Ross Kotscherofski.

"Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly but the RV was a total loss," Kotscherofski said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: 7:20 a.m.

An RV went up in flames in Fintry Provincial Park Sunday morning.

Large flames and black smoke were visible in the park, off Westside Road just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Some people in the area reported hearing a loud explosion during the fire, likely due to a propane tank catching fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The RV fire comes after another large mobile home fire near Oyama early Saturday morning.