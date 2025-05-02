Victims uncooperative after altercation at West Kelowna vineyard

Photo: Google Street View Police were called to an altercation at vineyard property Thursday evening

West Kelowna RCMP were called to what witnesses described as a “violent” altercation at a home on vineyard property of Volcanic Hills Estate Winery Thursday night.

The incident at the property at Reece and Elliott roads occurred about 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses described seeing one man swinging a long stick or a bat while another was threatened with a machete

West Kelowna Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan confirmed a disturbance did take place at the property.

“There were some weapons like a long piece of wood that was just swung around,” Dolan tells Castanet.

“The machete you referred to was just brandished but was never used during the attack or assault.

“All parties are uncooperative at this point so there are no real investigative leads to follow at this point.”

Dolan says that could change if victims choose to re-engage police.

He says there were no reports of injuries and no one was taken to hospital.

According to Dolan it appears two groups of two were involved in the incident.

Dolan did say police have attended the property previously but was not aware of the circumstances.