Tactical police swarm Westbank-area home

What neighbours have described as a known problem house in West Kelowna has been the focus of significant police attention.

Emergency Response Team vehicles have been positioned outside of a house on Drought Road in Westbank since shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Area resident Judy Smith said she saw police officers, as well as RCMP dogs on the scene early in the day. At one point she saw them deploy a drone and enter a home in full tactical gear.

“They also had one guy down and took him into a vehicle in handcuffs,” she said.

What brought the police to the neighbourhood Friday isn’t clear, but the home is known to be a cause of some concern to neighbours, Smith said.

Police confirmed that West Kelowna RCMP and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team are currently on the scene in the 2400 block of Drought Road to execute a search warrant.

"There is no danger to public safety," RCMP said.

"Due to the nature of the search warrant no other details will be released at this time."