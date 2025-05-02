Fintry residents, fed up with dust and potholes, call on province to pave their roads

A group of residents in Upper Fintry have started a petition to get their roads paved.

The community was developed in the 60s but the roads in the area were never paved and over the years residents have had to live with dusty roads and potholes.

Upper Fintry residents living on Dunwaters Drive, Muir Road, Kelly Place, Fairbridge Street, and Gray Street say they are developing health issues because of the poor road conditions and the dust.

Eric Chopin and his wife live on Dunwaters Drive. He tells Castanet he, and other residents, have been lobbying the Ministry of Transportation and Transit and the Regional District of Central Okanagan to make changes to no avail for months now.

"Many of the neighbours have breathing conditions which include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, my wife being one of the affected," Chopin said.

He says the provincial government has been pretty clear with him they have no intention of paving the roads in the area.

In response, the community has sent the ministry a petition signed by 62 residents.

"The current state of these roads is unsustainable. Gravel grading lasts only days, dust returns quickly, and the number of potholes has become absurd — driving here often feels like a slalom course just to avoid damage to vehicles. It’s not just frustrating — it’s unsafe," the petition said.

Chopin says residents were told if they want the area paved they should pay for it themselves.

Castanet reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Transit and were given the same information.

"Currently, there are no plans to upgrade existing gravel roads, such as the ones in Upper Fintry, to hard surfacing," the ministry said in an email.

"Ministry staff are working closely with local maintenance contractor, AIM Roads, to identify and prioritize opportunities for future improvements within the subdivision, such as drainage and surface gravelling."

Some residents have been trying to have the road situation addressed for years now say they don't know what to do next.

"Our community believes the situation has reached a point where grading and dust suppression are no longer sufficient, and that permanent paving is necessary for safety, health, and environmental sustainability," said Andrew Dyczkowski, on behalf of the Upper Fintry Community.

Upper Fintry resident Troy Van Dyk says he has worked in road construction for years so he says he knows what he's talking about when he says the paving would cost $1M.

"Their job is to make sure the maintenance contractor is doing their job," said Van Dyk.



"I'm going to stop paying my taxes. They're supposed to serve me. I pay their salaries."