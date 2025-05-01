'We will do better': West Kelowna apologises for latest water woes

Photo: West Kelowna The City of West Kelowna has apologized for its communication around the Rose Valley water plant.

A clumsily explained notice about a fee hike sent to West Kelowna residents has caused the city’s water woes to again boil over, and prompted a mea culpa from municipal officials.

“We apologize to the users that got that letter, and we will do better,” Ron Bowles, the chief administrative officer for West Kelowna, said Thursday about the notice.

Bowles explained city staff have been fielding numerous calls about the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant repayment plan and pointed out a few lines from the letter may have misled people.

The letter that landed in mailboxes last week, in part, reads as follows:

“Option 1: Do nothing. The debt repayment will be added to your property tax bill as a parcel tax starting in 2026. The amount will be approximately $181 per year for 25 years,” the notice read.

“Option 2: You can prepay your debt portion by submitting a payment in person to City Hall on or before May 31, 2025.”

Residents reliant on the new water plant already pay $150 a year and Bowles said people interpreted it to mean that there was an additional $181 added to their bills. Or, worse yet, they had to hand over $2,750 before May 31.

“We went back and looked at the letter we sent the residents, it was a miscommunication or misstep on behalf of the City of West Kelowna,” Bowles said.

“We were basically notifying residents that there will be a $31 additional charge (per year) on their utility bills.”

Bowles said the reason for the extra $31 a year is that while city savings, federal and provincial grant money have been applied to the bill, the remaining amount is due.

“We always planned to borrow those funds,” he said.

When financing was first laid out the interest rates were considerably lower, and the municipal borrowing rate in B.C. was initially one per cent. It’s since gone up to more than four per cent.

The charge people have been paying is $150 a year per household. With the borrowing process now underway the new figure is $181.

The other option, to pay off the whole household amount in one shot, the $37.50 will be removed from your quarterly utility bill and you will not see a parcel tax on your property tax bill in 2026 or beyond for the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant and connecting transmission mains project.

“We don't expect people to pay for the water treatment plant out of their own pocket … we're giving them the option to pay us cash, and save yourself some money down the road,” he said.

While there are explanations for what's transpired, not all have had their concerns assuaged.

An online petition calls for the city to rescind the "unfair payment."

"This is not a burden we accrued. Our city expects its citizens to shoulder a debt that was not of our making, negatively impacting our financial stability and peace of mind," the petition reads.

The water plant has been a source of controversy since it open.

After the McDougall Creek wildfire scorched the area around the treatment plant, numerous water quality advisories have been issues and notifications about the water issues have not always met the needs of the people who lived in the area.

Bowles, who only started at the city last September, is aware of these concerns and said the city is continually working to do better.