ATV rider rescued in West Kelowna

Photo: COSAR ATVer rescued from woods.

A man whose ATV broke down on the trails near Mount Miller in West Kelowna Wednesday night was rescued this morning, without incident.



"Through emergency satellite communications we confirmed the subjected was uninjured and had a few essential items with him, including bear spray," Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Officials said in a statement posted online.

The ATVer spent the night safely by a fire, and at first light, COSAR volunteers set out to bring him back.



“He stayed by the fire and stayed put,” COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich said.

“It was a textbook rescue. The only surprise was learning he didn’t have cold-weather gear—but he didn’t complain.”