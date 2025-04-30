Paynter's Fruit Market in West Kelowna opens for the season on Thursday

Photo: Cindy White Paynter's Fruit Market opens for the season on May 1, 2025.

Paynter’s Fruit Market in West Kelowna will be one of the first garden markets to open for the season.

Locals and visitors alike will be able to sample some early produce from neighbouring farms as well as other B.C. growers.

Owner Jennay Oliver was feeling much more upbeat this spring with a healthy show of blossoms in the orchard. Last year, Paynter’s lost its entire peach and apricot crop and many of its plums after an extreme cold snap in January wiped out buds and killed some trees.

This is the second year in a row that the market has opened on May 1.

Last season, because they had so little fruit, Paynter’s grew more ground crops. This year, Oliver said they would be planting fewer vegetables. Instead, the market will source from local growers who specialize in items like carrots and cauliflower.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until the end of the season.

Other area farms will welcome customers back in the coming weeks. Gatzke’s in Lake Country expects to open in early May and Don-O-Ray’s Farm Adventure will be ready for families to enjoy on the Victoria Day long weekend.