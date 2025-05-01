Westside Wine Trail feeling 'much more hopeful' as bud break shows promise, tourism bookings increase

Cindy White

The unofficial start to summer, May long weekend, is fast approaching and the sentiment along the Westside Wine Trail is a lot different than it was last year.

“We’re feeling a lot more hopeful seeing signs of life in the vineyards,” said Alex Loraas, coordinator with the Westside Wine Trail.

“Bud break has just happened for a lot of our members, so we’re very excited. After a milder winter, we’re going to see more fruit this season, which is a great change from last year.”

An extreme cold snap in mid-January 2024 had a devastating impact on vineyards across the Okanagan, causing a near-total loss of some crops. Tourism was also soft in the central Okanagan in the summer of 2024. All indications are it will be much improved this year.

“We’re seeing increased bookings and especially Canadians staying close to home,” said Loraas. “Lots of bookings in British Columbia, up from last year.”

Wineries have adapted their offerings due to last season’s crop loss. While local grapes were hard to come by Loraas said there will still be lots of made in B.C. wine to taste.

“Still made in our wineries, still produced by them, however, the fruit or the juice just might be from somewhere else, like Washington, Oregon. We even saw Mission Hill with a really, really innovative Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand.”

They’ve also learned over the last number of years to make the most of the off-season and local traffic. For example, The Market at Quails’ Gate and Annie’s Cafe at Frind are open early in the morning, offering coffee and baked goods for area residents out for a walk or bike ride. A new restaurant is also set to open this season at Off the Grid winery on Glencoe Road.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Westside Wine Trail is hosting it’s Cheers to Cheese event at several wineries on Saturday. Tickets are available here.