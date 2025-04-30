Street closed, homes evacuated after gas leak in West Kelowna

Cindy White

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is on the scene of a gas leak in the Rose Valley neighbourhood.

Residents of Rosefield Drive have been advised to leave their homes while crews work to cap a gas line.

Shannon Gallivan, who lives on the street, said a landscaping company hit a gas line while working in the area. She was told it would be about an hour before people would be allowed back into the neighbourhood.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said Fortis has responded to the scene and is working to fix the leak. He said the street would likely reopen soon.