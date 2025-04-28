Canada votes 2025: Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna polls slow to report

Photo: Madison Reeve Supporters of Dan Albas are feeling positive about the latest voting numbers.

UPDATE 8:25 p.m.

Supporters of Conservative MP Dan Albas are feeling good about their candidate's chances.

With only 15 of 220 polls reporting, Albas now has 45.5 per cent of the vote, compared to Juliette Sicotte who has 44.8 per cent.

Despite a Liberal minority government being projected, Albas supporters are feeling positive and cheering when they see their local candidate's votes come in.

UPDATE 8 p.m.

Polling stations are slow to report results in the Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding, with only seven of 220 accounted for.

With few votes tallied, Liberal candidate Juliette Sicotte is in the lead with 47.8 per cent of the lead, compared to Conservative incumbent Dan Albas having 41 per cent of the vote.

Up-to-the-minute local results can be found here.

UPDATE 7 p.m.

Polls have closed in the 2025 federal election and results should come in soon.

Supporters are starting to gather at candidate rallying spots, though it will be some time until the results of voters are clear.

Supporters of incumbent candidate Dan Albas have started to gather at a local restaurant, though he's not expected to come out soon.

According to pollsters, Albas is the preferred candidate.

ORIGINAL 4:30 p.m.

Voters will decide who will represent Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna in Monday night's federal election.

Longtime Conservative MP Dan Albas is the incumbent and he's running against Liberal candidate Juliette Sicotte; NDP candidate Harpreet Badohal; Green candidate Louise Lecouffe; People's Party candidate Debbie Robinson and Canadian Future Party candidate Gary Suddard.

Riding boundaries have been redrawn since the last election in 2021 to reflect population growth, and voters in showed up in large numbers during the advance polls.

There were 29,483 votes cast in the newly named Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna riding.

What that means for election night remains to be seen.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.