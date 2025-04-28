Canada votes 2025: Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna

Photo: Elections Canada The riding of Okanagan Lake West- South Kelowna

Voters will decide who will represent Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna in Monday night's federal election.

Longtime Conservative MP Dan Albas is the incumbent and he's running against Liberal candidate Juliette Sicotte; NDP candidate Harpreet Badohal; Green candidate Louise Lecouffe; People's Party candidate Debbie Robinson and Canadian Future Party candidate Gary Suddard.

Riding boundaries have been redrawn since the last election in 2021 to reflect population growth, and voters in showed up in large numbers during the advance polls.

There were 29,483 votes cast in the newly named Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna riding.

What that means for election night remains to be seen.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.